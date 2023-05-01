No matter how cynical the overall market is Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) performance over the last week is recorded 29.11%

On April 28, 2023, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) opened at $2.68, higher 28.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.05 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.99. Price fluctuations for SIEB have ranged from $1.20 to $2.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 30.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.00% at the time writing. With a float of $11.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.38 million.

In an organization with 117 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.65, operating margin of +0.33, and the pretax margin is -8.69.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siebert Financial Corp. is 63.87%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -4.03 while generating a return on equity of -4.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Siebert Financial Corp.’s (SIEB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.67. However, in the short run, Siebert Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.94. Second resistance stands at $3.32. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.62.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) Key Stats

There are currently 32,505K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,100 K according to its annual income of -1,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,700 K and its income totaled -2,780 K.