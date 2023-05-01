Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.91 million

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $3.56, down -1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has traded in a range of $2.99-$4.23.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.30%.

The firm has a total of 26585 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 9,184. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,986 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 182,013 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $39,112. This insider now owns 327,499 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -13.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nomura Holdings Inc., NMR], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.61. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.74 billion has total of 3,017,804K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,187 M in contrast with the sum of 1,273 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,483 M and last quarter income was 475,300 K.