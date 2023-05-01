Now that Accuray Incorporated’s volume has hit 0.99 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 28, 2023, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) opened at $3.20, higher 5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.38 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. Price fluctuations for ARAY have ranged from $1.70 to $3.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 2.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $91.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.57 million.

In an organization with 1044 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +1.90, and the pretax margin is -0.47.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 34,614. In this transaction Senior VP Global Operations of this company sold 11,977 shares at a rate of $2.89, taking the stock ownership to the 510,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s SVP Chief Financial Officer sold 2,053 for $2.06, making the entire transaction worth $4,229. This insider now owns 408,492 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -8.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 178.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 97.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.42. However, in the short run, Accuray Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.42. Second resistance stands at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.04.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

There are currently 95,495K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 302.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 429,910 K according to its annual income of -5,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,760 K and its income totaled -1,870 K.