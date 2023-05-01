Now that MetLife Inc.’s volume has hit 4.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $60.07, up 1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.47 and dropped to $59.86 before settling in for the closing price of $60.31. Over the past 52 weeks, MET has traded in a range of $52.83-$77.36.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -62.90%. With a float of $659.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $783.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 202,733. In this transaction EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of this company sold 2,857 shares at a rate of $70.96, taking the stock ownership to the 48,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. sold 11,345 for $71.96, making the entire transaction worth $816,386. This insider now owns 46,231 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.79% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MetLife Inc.’s (MET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) saw its 5-day average volume 4.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.91 in the near term. At $62.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.69.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.70 billion has total of 774,362K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,898 M in contrast with the sum of 2,539 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,316 M and last quarter income was 1,343 M.