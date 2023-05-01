Now that MSCI Inc.’s volume has hit 1.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) stock priced at $462.63, up 3.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $486.10 and dropped to $462.63 before settling in for the closing price of $464.29. MSCI’s price has ranged from $376.41 to $572.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.30%. With a float of $77.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.04 million.

In an organization with 4846 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.77, operating margin of +53.71, and the pretax margin is +46.42.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of MSCI Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 503,901. In this transaction Global Controller of this company sold 900 shares at a rate of $559.89, taking the stock ownership to the 6,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,000 for $511.71, making the entire transaction worth $511,710. This insider now owns 15,343 shares in total.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.29% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MSCI Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.91, a number that is poised to hit 3.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MSCI Inc. (MSCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.24.

During the past 100 days, MSCI Inc.’s (MSCI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $532.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $489.99. However, in the short run, MSCI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $491.49. Second resistance stands at $500.53. The third major resistance level sits at $514.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $468.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $453.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $444.55.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.17 billion, the company has a total of 80,063K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,249 M while annual income is 870,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 576,210 K while its latest quarter income was 214,970 K.