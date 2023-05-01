Now that Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s volume has hit 12.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 28, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.1184, lower -10.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1295 and dropped to $0.116 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.10 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -526.30% at the time writing. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) saw its 5-day average volume 17.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 24.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6065. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1277 in the near term. At $0.1353, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1412. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1142, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1083. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1007.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 144,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,740 K according to its annual income of -32,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -8,145 K and its income totaled -22,427 K.