Now that Raymond James Financial Inc.’s volume has hit 3.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

April 28, 2023, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) trading session started at the price of $88.67, that was 1.28% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.60 and dropped to $88.57 before settling in for the closing price of $89.39. A 52-week range for RJF has been $84.86 – $126.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.20%. With a float of $193.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.70 million.

In an organization with 17000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 712,319. In this transaction President, ICD for RJFS of this company sold 6,343 shares at a rate of $112.30, taking the stock ownership to the 7,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President & CEO RJBank sold 5,577 for $107.58, making the entire transaction worth $599,972. This insider now owns 56,537 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.23) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.44 million. That was better than the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.82. However, in the short run, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.23. Second resistance stands at $91.93. The third major resistance level sits at $93.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.17.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

There are 215,352K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.25 billion. As of now, sales total 11,003 M while income totals 1,509 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,786 M while its last quarter net income were 509,000 K.