Now that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.69 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

April 28, 2023, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) trading session started at the price of $19.02, that was -17.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.28 and dropped to $15.02 before settling in for the closing price of $18.76. A 52-week range for UVE has been $8.29 – $20.15.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -211.10%. With a float of $27.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1223 employees.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 183,693. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,338,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $18.83, making the entire transaction worth $188,343. This insider now owns 1,348,209 shares in total.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1.82 while generating a return on equity of -6.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -211.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (UVE) raw stochastic average was set at 57.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.13 in the near term. At $20.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.61.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Key Stats

There are 30,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 570.85 million. As of now, sales total 1,223 M while income totals -22,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 330,360 K while its last quarter net income were 25,110 K.

