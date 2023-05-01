Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) 20 Days SMA touches 9.30%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) stock priced at $5.00, up 2.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.96 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. NU’s price has ranged from $3.26 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -117.80%. With a float of $3.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.69 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8049 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.87, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Looking closely at Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), its last 5-days average volume was 16.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 24.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 82.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.51. However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.25. Second resistance stands at $5.35. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.77.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.71 billion, the company has a total of 4,694,788K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,792 M while annual income is -364,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,451 M while its latest quarter income was -297,610 K.