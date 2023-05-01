PagerDuty Inc. (PD) posted a -11.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.52, plunging -3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.54 and dropped to $29.57 before settling in for the closing price of $31.00. Within the past 52 weeks, PD’s price has moved between $19.51 and $35.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 36.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.80%. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1166 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.81, operating margin of -33.66, and the pretax margin is -35.08.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 2,283,286. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 71,375 shares at a rate of $31.99, taking the stock ownership to the 796,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 5,000 for $31.60, making the entire transaction worth $158,000. This insider now owns 102,840 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -34.63 while generating a return on equity of -50.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -28.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 186.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Looking closely at PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.85. However, in the short run, PagerDuty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.54. Second resistance stands at $31.03. The third major resistance level sits at $31.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.60.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.83 billion based on 91,360K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 370,790 K and income totals -128,420 K. The company made 100,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.