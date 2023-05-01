Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) kicked off at the price of $10.62: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 28, 2023, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) trading session started at the price of $10.54, that was -7.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.82 and dropped to $10.305 before settling in for the closing price of $11.50. A 52-week range for PBR has been $8.88 – $16.04.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 76.60%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

The firm has a total of 45149 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.25, operating margin of +43.25, and the pretax margin is +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.42) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR], we can find that recorded value of 27.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 22.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.10. The third major resistance level sits at $11.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.83.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

There are 6,522,101K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 72.59 billion. As of now, sales total 124,474 M while income totals 36,623 M. Its latest quarter income was 30,171 M while its last quarter net income were 8,245 M.