Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.54% last month.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $98.66, soaring 1.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.03 and dropped to $98.37 before settling in for the closing price of $98.82. Within the past 52 weeks, PM’s price has moved between $82.85 and $109.81.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 2.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.20%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 786,816. In this transaction Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $98.35, taking the stock ownership to the 87,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 80,000 for $100.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,028,000. This insider now owns 1,007,048 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.34) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $100.54 in the near term. At $101.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.80. The third support level lies at $97.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 153.38 billion based on 1,552,197K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,762 M and income totals 9,048 M. The company made 8,019 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,995 M in sales during its previous quarter.