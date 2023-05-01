Portland General Electric Company (POR) plunged -1.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 28, 2023, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) trading session started at the price of $50.71, that was -1.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.33 and dropped to $49.56 before settling in for the closing price of $51.16. A 52-week range for POR has been $41.58 – $56.37.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.50%. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.28 million.

In an organization with 2873 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Portland General Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of Portland General Electric Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 110.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 96,350. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $47.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Vice President, CIO sold 2,000 for $53.72, making the entire transaction worth $107,430. This insider now owns 14,112 shares in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.63) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.18% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Portland General Electric Company (POR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.60. However, in the short run, Portland General Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.45. Second resistance stands at $52.27. The third major resistance level sits at $53.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.91.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Key Stats

There are 89,441K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.58 billion. As of now, sales total 2,647 M while income totals 233,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 687,000 K while its last quarter net income were 51,000 K.