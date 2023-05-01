QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock priced at $115.095, up 2.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.90 and dropped to $113.73 before settling in for the closing price of $113.92. QCOM’s price has ranged from $101.93 to $156.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.10%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

In an organization with 51000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of +33.49, and the pretax margin is +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 310,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $124.19, taking the stock ownership to the 2,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $124.05, making the entire transaction worth $310,132. This insider now owns 4,605 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.25% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.48. However, in the short run, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $117.89. Second resistance stands at $118.98. The third major resistance level sits at $121.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 127.02 billion, the company has a total of 1,115,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 44,200 M while annual income is 12,936 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,463 M while its latest quarter income was 2,235 M.