Quhuo Limited (QH) soared 6.03 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) stock priced at $1.48, up 6.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.42 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. QH’s price has ranged from $1.07 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 42.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.50%. With a float of $0.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 685 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.61, operating margin of +0.70, and the pretax margin is +0.12.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -0.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quhuo Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.81

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

The latest stats from [Quhuo Limited, QH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 99070.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Quhuo Limited’s (QH) raw stochastic average was set at 48.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4247, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9802. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5517. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3917. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3633.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.70 million, the company has a total of 5,268K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 553,900 K while annual income is -1,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,081 M while its latest quarter income was -71,352 K.