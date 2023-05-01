Recent developments with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.24 cents.

April 28, 2023, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) trading session started at the price of $64.50, that was -1.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.27 and dropped to $64.44 before settling in for the closing price of $66.19. A 52-week range for BUD has been $44.51 – $67.09.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.50%. With a float of $609.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

In an organization with 166632 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.10, operating margin of +24.45, and the pretax margin is +15.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.7) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 77.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.25. However, in the short run, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.35. Second resistance stands at $65.72. The third major resistance level sits at $66.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.06. The third support level lies at $63.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

There are 1,737,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 114.48 billion. As of now, sales total 57,786 M while income totals 5,969 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,667 M while its last quarter net income were 2,844 M.