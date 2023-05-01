Recent developments with First Horizon Corporation (FHN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.90 cents.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $17.54, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.725 and dropped to $17.41 before settling in for the closing price of $17.59. FHN’s price has ranged from $13.40 to $24.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 22.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.10%. With a float of $529.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $536.29 million.

In an organization with 7397 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,310,294. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 93,157 shares at a rate of $24.80, taking the stock ownership to the 1,396,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer sold 4,694 for $24.67, making the entire transaction worth $115,820. This insider now owns 145,691 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.11 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Horizon Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.63. However, in the short run, First Horizon Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.71. Second resistance stands at $17.88. The third major resistance level sits at $18.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.25. The third support level lies at $17.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.46 billion, the company has a total of 537,357K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,498 M while annual income is 900,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,090 M while its latest quarter income was 252,000 K.