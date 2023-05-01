Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.49 cents.

Company News

On April 28, 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) opened at $12.88, higher 4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.42 and dropped to $12.78 before settling in for the closing price of $12.83. Price fluctuations for NCLH have ranged from $10.31 to $21.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.10% at the time writing. With a float of $419.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $421.42 million.

In an organization with 38900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.27, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -47.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,064,639. In this transaction Pres. & CEO of this company sold 58,072 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 25,000 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $463,425. This insider now owns 197,651 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.85) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -46.86 while generating a return on equity of -181.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 23.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.37. However, in the short run, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.59. Second resistance stands at $13.82. The third major resistance level sits at $14.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.54. The third support level lies at $12.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

There are currently 421,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,844 M according to its annual income of -2,270 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,519 M and its income totaled -482,480 K.

