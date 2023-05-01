Recent developments with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.71 cents.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.14, soaring 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.38 and dropped to $34.9615 before settling in for the closing price of $35.10. Within the past 52 weeks, WBA’s price has moved between $30.39 and $45.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 117.60%. With a float of $714.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.80, operating margin of +2.09, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 339,510. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $33.95, taking the stock ownership to the 369,945 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,475,166 for $30.30, making the entire transaction worth $468,897,530. This insider now owns 10,771,926 shares in total.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.27 while generating a return on equity of 17.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.09% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

The latest stats from [Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., WBA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.67 million was inferior to 6.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s (WBA) raw stochastic average was set at 32.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.62. The third major resistance level sits at $35.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.78. The third support level lies at $34.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.28 billion based on 862,796K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 132,703 M and income totals 4,336 M. The company made 34,862 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 703,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.