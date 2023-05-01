Recent developments with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.52 cents.

On April 28, 2023, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) opened at $45.30, higher 0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.68 and dropped to $44.72 before settling in for the closing price of $45.35. Price fluctuations for WSC have ranged from $30.52 to $53.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 36.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 135.60% at the time writing. With a float of $204.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.08, operating margin of +24.33, and the pretax margin is +17.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 100.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 252,325. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $50.47, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director bought 2,950 for $50.65, making the entire transaction worth $149,418. This insider now owns 6,313 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.71. This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.81 in the near term. At $46.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.31. The third support level lies at $43.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

There are currently 205,786K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,143 M according to its annual income of 339,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 447,910 K and its income totaled 86,400 K.