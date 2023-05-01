Rio Tinto Group (RIO) with a beta value of 0.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $63.58, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.07 and dropped to $63.455 before settling in for the closing price of $63.70. Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has traded in a range of $50.92-$80.51.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 6.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.10%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +30.00, and the pretax margin is +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.28 million, its volume of 3.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.22 in the near term. At $64.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.99.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 106.13 billion has total of 1,250,832K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,554 M in contrast with the sum of 12,420 M annual income.