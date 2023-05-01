RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) volume exceeds 5.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $2.37, up 3.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.3306 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has traded in a range of $0.90-$3.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $723.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.30 billion.

The firm has a total of 707 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 42.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RLX Technology Inc., RLX], we can find that recorded value of 7.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.72 billion has total of 1,553,320K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 765,540 K in contrast with the sum of 208,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,300 K and last quarter income was -33,130 K.