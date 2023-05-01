Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.91%

On April 28, 2023, Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) opened at $7.21, higher 3.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.54 and dropped to $7.11 before settling in for the closing price of $7.17. Price fluctuations for WTTR have ranged from $5.51 to $9.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 14.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 205.50% at the time writing. With a float of $75.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.43, operating margin of +3.76, and the pretax margin is +4.09.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Select Energy Services Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 17,952. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,150 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 89,422 shares.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.48 while generating a return on equity of 7.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Select Energy Services Inc.’s (WTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.61 in the near term. At $7.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. The third support level lies at $6.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Key Stats

There are currently 125,611K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 909.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,387 M according to its annual income of 48,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 381,680 K and its income totaled 7,650 K.