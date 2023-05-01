SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is expecting -6.79% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 28, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) opened at $283.32, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $286.46 and dropped to $270.20 before settling in for the closing price of $289.15. Price fluctuations for SEDG have ranged from $190.15 to $375.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 38.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.00% at the time writing. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4926 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.18, operating margin of +9.31, and the pretax margin is +5.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 769,522. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $307.81, taking the stock ownership to the 134,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 for $316.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,582,841. This insider now owns 139,068 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.56) by $1.3. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.02% during the next five years compared to -6.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Looking closely at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.34.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $301.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $289.80. However, in the short run, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $291.33. Second resistance stands at $297.02. The third major resistance level sits at $307.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $275.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $264.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $258.81.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

There are currently 56,343K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,110 M according to its annual income of 93,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 890,700 K and its income totaled 20,830 K.