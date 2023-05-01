Search
Sonos Inc. (SONO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 672,580 K

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $20.68, up 1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.405 and dropped to $20.6735 before settling in for the closing price of $20.74. Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has traded in a range of $13.65-$24.56.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 17,638. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $19.49, taking the stock ownership to the 23,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Director sold 12,792 for $19.24, making the entire transaction worth $246,176. This insider now owns 42,671 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.47 in the near term. At $21.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.01.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.64 billion has total of 127,348K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,752 M in contrast with the sum of 67,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 672,580 K and last quarter income was 75,190 K.

