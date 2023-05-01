Search
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week's performance of -5.79%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $29.88, up 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.51 and dropped to $29.61 before settling in for the closing price of $29.88. Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has traded in a range of $28.81-$48.18.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.70%. With a float of $592.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 66656 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 87,458. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $38.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,098. This insider now owns 23,296 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.74% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) saw its 5-day average volume 10.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 12.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.66 in the near term. At $31.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.24. The third support level lies at $28.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.78 billion has total of 594,906K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,814 M in contrast with the sum of 539,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,172 M and last quarter income was -220,000 K.

SFIX (Stitch Fix Inc.) dropped -0.87 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.42, plunging -0.87% from the previous trading...
Read more

3.89% volatility in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
April 28, 2023, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) trading session started at the price of $2.12, that was -1.86% drop from the session before....
Read more

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) average volume reaches $2.12M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
On April 28, 2023, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) opened at $2.50, lower -5.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

