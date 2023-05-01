Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) last year’s performance of -29.53% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $28.64, up 3.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.815 and dropped to $28.64 before settling in for the closing price of $28.81. Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has traded in a range of $21.14-$44.16.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.50%. With a float of $104.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

The firm has a total of 18235 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.16, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 23,598. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 685 shares at a rate of $34.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $26.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,145. This insider now owns 17,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$1.25. This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR], we can find that recorded value of 2.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.58. The third major resistance level sits at $31.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.03 billion has total of 105,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,030 M in contrast with the sum of -546,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,320 M and last quarter income was -243,600 K.