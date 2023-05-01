Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is expecting 55.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.80, soaring 8.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.4189 and dropped to $4.66 before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. Within the past 52 weeks, TNYA’s price has moved between $1.64 and $10.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $63.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.87 million.

The firm has a total of 141 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 17,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,779 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,377,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 6,779 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,596. This insider now owns 11,377,053 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.65) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., TNYA], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 79.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.89. The third major resistance level sits at $6.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 326.29 million based on 66,865K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -123,670 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,516 K in sales during its previous quarter.