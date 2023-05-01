The Clorox Company (CLX) is 5.79% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $166.39, down -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.225 and dropped to $165.03 before settling in for the closing price of $166.19. Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has traded in a range of $120.50-$166.46.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.10%. With a float of $122.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

In an organization with 9000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.05, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of The Clorox Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 140,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for $154.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,576. This insider now owns 17,289 shares in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 95.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.85% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Clorox Company’s (CLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 142.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.86. However, in the short run, The Clorox Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $166.89. Second resistance stands at $168.15. The third major resistance level sits at $169.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.76. The third support level lies at $162.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.53 billion has total of 123,525K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,107 M in contrast with the sum of 462,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,715 M and last quarter income was 99,000 K.