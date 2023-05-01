The Southern Company (SO) posted a -0.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 28, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) opened at $73.54, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.03 and dropped to $73.09 before settling in for the closing price of $73.51. Price fluctuations for SO have ranged from $58.85 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.14, operating margin of +19.33, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 3,577,000. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $71.54, taking the stock ownership to the 897,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 5,000 for $71.89, making the entire transaction worth $359,450. This insider now owns 146,284 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Looking closely at The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 91.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.19. However, in the short run, The Southern Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.02. Second resistance stands at $74.50. The third major resistance level sits at $74.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.14.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,091,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 80.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,279 M according to its annual income of 3,535 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,047 M and its income totaled -87,000 K.