Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) last year’s performance of -89.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $0.4644, up 13.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5297 and dropped to $0.4506 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. TNXP’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $5.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.10%. With a float of $62.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 117 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6123, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7819. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5496. Second resistance stands at $0.5792. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6287. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4705, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4210. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3914.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.60 million, the company has a total of 62,664K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -110,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -31,680 K.