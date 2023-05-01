Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is -28.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $0.2082, down -6.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.1911 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 191.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.00%. With a float of $370.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

The latest stats from [Troika Media Group Inc., TRKA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 21.32 million was inferior to 74.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 206.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2803, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3445. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2096. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2193. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2285. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1907, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1815. The third support level lies at $0.1718 if the price breaches the second support level.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.70 million has total of 67,831K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 116,410 K in contrast with the sum of -38,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,101 K and last quarter income was -10,854 K.