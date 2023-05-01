United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.43 million

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock priced at $32.50, up 1.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.29 and dropped to $32.26 before settling in for the closing price of $32.57. UBSI’s price has ranged from $30.90 to $44.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.00%. With a float of $130.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2765 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of United Bankshares Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 1,845. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company bought 47 shares at a rate of $39.25, taking the stock ownership to the 21,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $42.75, making the entire transaction worth $106,881. This insider now owns 62,699 shares in total.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +34.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Bankshares Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.53 in the near term. At $33.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.47.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.39 billion, the company has a total of 134,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,155 M while annual income is 379,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 338,620 K while its latest quarter income was 99,760 K.