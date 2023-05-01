United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.75 million

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $7.87, up 1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.05 and dropped to $7.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has traded in a range of $5.36-$8.95.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.30%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Looking closely at United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC), its last 5-days average volume was 8.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.10. Second resistance stands at $8.16. The third major resistance level sits at $8.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.74.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.89 billion has total of 2,496,649K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,337 M in contrast with the sum of 2,921 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,210 M and last quarter income was 621,000 K.