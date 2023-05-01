Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) soared 9.83 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $0.164, up 9.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.184 and dropped to $0.1631 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has traded in a range of $0.15-$2.35.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -9.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, with a float of $247.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) saw its 5-day average volume 6.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3565, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7067. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1904 in the near term. At $0.1977, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1695, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1559. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1486.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.55 million has total of 248,988K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,790 K in contrast with the sum of -713,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,563 K and last quarter income was -98,982 K.