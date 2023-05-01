VNET Group Inc. (VNET) average volume reaches $2.47M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $2.95, down -1.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.005 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has traded in a range of $2.75-$6.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 15.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -261.40%. With a float of $122.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3293 employees.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc. is 13.33%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by $0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Looking closely at VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 4.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.91. However, in the short run, VNET Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.00. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.77.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 442.59 million has total of 148,074K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,024 M in contrast with the sum of -112,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 272,670 K and last quarter income was -9,320 K.