Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) posted a -3.61% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.785, soaring 1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.21 and dropped to $29.18 before settling in for the closing price of $29.39. Within the past 52 weeks, WY’s price has moved between $26.64 and $41.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 7.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.10%. With a float of $725.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9264 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.26, operating margin of +30.45, and the pretax margin is +22.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 64,800. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 567,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $38.76, making the entire transaction worth $135,660. This insider now owns 30,746 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +18.46 while generating a return on equity of 17.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Looking closely at Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 27.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.94. However, in the short run, Weyerhaeuser Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.35. Second resistance stands at $30.80. The third major resistance level sits at $31.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.54 billion based on 732,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,184 M and income totals 1,880 M. The company made 1,823 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.