Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) volume exceeds 1.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 28, 2023, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) opened at $9.87, lower -1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.22 and dropped to $9.55 before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. Price fluctuations for ZETA have ranged from $4.09 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.90% at the time writing. With a float of $131.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1604 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 64,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,837 shares at a rate of $11.04, taking the stock ownership to the 15,246,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 7,911 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $87,021. This insider now owns 15,252,728 shares in total.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) raw stochastic average was set at 54.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.10 in the near term. At $10.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.76.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Key Stats

There are currently 207,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 590,960 K according to its annual income of -279,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 175,140 K and its income totaled -51,750 K.