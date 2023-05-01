Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 387,600 K

Analyst Insights

On April 28, 2023, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) opened at $91.17, lower -3.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.37 and dropped to $87.78 before settling in for the closing price of $93.42. Price fluctuations for ZS have ranged from $92.27 to $217.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 54.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $86.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4975 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.70, operating margin of -30.01, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 665,211. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,229 shares at a rate of $106.79, taking the stock ownership to the 295,863 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,638 for $106.79, making the entire transaction worth $602,097. This insider now owns 291,182 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -35.77 while generating a return on equity of -70.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.75% during the next five years compared to -48.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

The latest stats from [Zscaler Inc., ZS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.02 million was superior to 2.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.34.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.67. The third major resistance level sits at $96.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.21.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

There are currently 145,120K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,091 M according to its annual income of -390,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 387,600 K and its income totaled -57,450 K.

