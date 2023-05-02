11.37% volatility in Ucommune International Ltd (UK) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 01, 2023, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) opened at $1.01, lower -20.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $0.7616 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Price fluctuations for UK have ranged from $0.83 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -208.60% at the time writing. With a float of $3.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 513 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.24, operating margin of -48.67, and the pretax margin is -204.10.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -188.79 while generating a return on equity of -174.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ucommune International Ltd (UK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.10

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

The latest stats from [Ucommune International Ltd, UK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3907. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1781. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5283. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6197, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4115. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0613.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

There are currently 4,653K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,950 K according to its annual income of -313,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,981 K and its income totaled -1,528 M.