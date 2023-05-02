Search
admin
admin

11.37% volatility in Ucommune International Ltd (UK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

On May 01, 2023, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) opened at $1.01, lower -20.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $0.7616 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Price fluctuations for UK have ranged from $0.83 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -208.60% at the time writing. With a float of $3.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 513 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.24, operating margin of -48.67, and the pretax margin is -204.10.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -188.79 while generating a return on equity of -174.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ucommune International Ltd (UK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.10

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

The latest stats from [Ucommune International Ltd, UK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3907. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1781. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5283. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6197, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4115. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0613.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

There are currently 4,653K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,950 K according to its annual income of -313,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,981 K and its income totaled -1,528 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is expecting -13.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $8.80, down -0.34% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.59%

Shaun Noe -
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $45.34, plunging -2.76%...
Read more

UP (Wheels Up Experience Inc.) dropped -4.54 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
May 01, 2023, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) trading session started at the price of $0.4358, that was -4.54% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.