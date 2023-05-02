11.82% volatility in Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.873, up 6.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Over the past 52 weeks, DOGZ has traded in a range of $0.63-$5.38.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 73.30%. With a float of $30.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

In an organization with 309 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.42, operating margin of +1.48, and the pretax margin is +0.88.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dogness (International) Corporation’s (DOGZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was better than the volume of 94411.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Dogness (International) Corporation’s (DOGZ) raw stochastic average was set at 54.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8374, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0903. However, in the short run, Dogness (International) Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0401. Second resistance stands at $1.1200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2201. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8601, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6801.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.47 million has total of 30,205K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,100 K in contrast with the sum of 3,240 K annual income.