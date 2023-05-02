$134.11K in average volume shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) stock priced at $11.59, up 23.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.11 and dropped to $11.26 before settling in for the closing price of $11.59. URGN’s price has ranged from $4.85 to $12.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 51.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.90%. With a float of $20.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.09 million.

The firm has a total of 200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 19,228. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $10.12, taking the stock ownership to the 146,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,636 for $10.12, making the entire transaction worth $16,556. This insider now owns 12,600 shares in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UroGen Pharma Ltd., URGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (URGN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.74. The third major resistance level sits at $21.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.81.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 360.11 million, the company has a total of 22,741K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 64,360 K while annual income is -109,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,090 K while its latest quarter income was -28,870 K.