3.25% volatility in Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 01, 2023, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) opened at $7.74, higher 2.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.939 and dropped to $7.73 before settling in for the closing price of $7.73. Price fluctuations for HDSN have ranged from $6.50 to $12.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 18.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 218.60% at the time writing. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 232 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.23, operating margin of +40.44, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 8,270. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $8.27, taking the stock ownership to the 126,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s VP-Operations sold 19,000 for $11.53, making the entire transaction worth $219,070. This insider now owns 3,207 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +31.92 while generating a return on equity of 84.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 57.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.98 in the near term. At $8.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.56.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

There are currently 45,329K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 349.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 325,230 K according to its annual income of 103,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,440 K and its income totaled 5,080 K.