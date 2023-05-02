34.13% percent quarterly performance for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $68.49, down -2.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.19 and dropped to $67.06 before settling in for the closing price of $68.71. Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has traded in a range of $32.87-$70.15.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.10%. With a float of $162.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.07 million.

The firm has a total of 1390 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of -391.48, and the pretax margin is -380.94.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.42) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -381.48 while generating a return on equity of -59.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 95.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Legend Biotech Corporation, LEGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.96. The third major resistance level sits at $70.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.34.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.12 billion has total of 165,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,010 K in contrast with the sum of -446,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,971 K and last quarter income was -193,228 K.