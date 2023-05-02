4.60% volatility in Outset Medical Inc. (OM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.95, soaring 6.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.37 and dropped to $17.63 before settling in for the closing price of $17.99. Within the past 52 weeks, OM’s price has moved between $11.41 and $40.51.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.90%. With a float of $47.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.14 million.

In an organization with 518 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.46, operating margin of -139.56, and the pretax margin is -140.98.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Outset Medical Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 85,987. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 4,130 shares at a rate of $20.82, taking the stock ownership to the 61,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chair and CEO sold 30,000 for $22.48, making the entire transaction worth $674,487. This insider now owns 412,451 shares in total.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.86) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -141.24 while generating a return on equity of -52.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Trading Performance Indicators

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.28. However, in the short run, Outset Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.76. Second resistance stands at $20.43. The third major resistance level sits at $21.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.28.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 904.58 million based on 49,216K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 115,380 K and income totals -162,960 K. The company made 32,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.