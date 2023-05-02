Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

-41.52% percent quarterly performance for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.00, plunging -5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.9217 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, AEVA’s price has moved between $0.90 and $4.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.60%. With a float of $127.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 306 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -101.50, operating margin of -3624.88, and the pretax margin is -3513.96.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 72,283. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,851 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 23,824,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $105,668. This insider now owns 23,859,891 shares in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3513.96 while generating a return on equity of -37.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Looking closely at Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0113. However, in the short run, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0072. Second resistance stands at $1.0727. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1155. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8989, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8561. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7906.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 212.81 million based on 219,769K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,190 K and income totals -147,310 K. The company made 190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Service Corporation International (SCI) is 4.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
May 01, 2023, Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) trading session started at the price of $70.49, that was 2.01% jump from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) performance over the last week is recorded -0.69%

Steve Mayer -
On May 01, 2023, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) opened at $6.80, higher 3.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) performance over the last week is recorded 7.67%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) stock priced at $29.14, up 7.78% from the...
Read more

