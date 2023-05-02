-41.52% percent quarterly performance for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.00, plunging -5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.9217 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, AEVA’s price has moved between $0.90 and $4.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.60%. With a float of $127.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 306 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -101.50, operating margin of -3624.88, and the pretax margin is -3513.96.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 72,283. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,851 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 23,824,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $105,668. This insider now owns 23,859,891 shares in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3513.96 while generating a return on equity of -37.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Looking closely at Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0113. However, in the short run, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0072. Second resistance stands at $1.0727. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1155. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8989, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8561. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7906.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 212.81 million based on 219,769K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,190 K and income totals -147,310 K. The company made 190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.