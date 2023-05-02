$723.96K in average volume shows that Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is heading in the right direction

On May 01, 2023, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) opened at $28.95, lower -2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.27 and dropped to $28.00 before settling in for the closing price of $29.17. Price fluctuations for FLYW have ranged from $14.56 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.10% at the time writing. With a float of $102.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flywire Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 325,725. In this transaction General Counsel and CCO of this company sold 11,232 shares at a rate of $29.00, taking the stock ownership to the 120,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President and COO sold 10,000 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,039. This insider now owns 275,751 shares in total.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flywire Corporation (FLYW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 81.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.11 in the near term. At $29.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.57.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

There are currently 110,018K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 289,380 K according to its annual income of -39,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,050 K and its income totaled -1,130 K.