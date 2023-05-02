$758.49K in average volume shows that United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) stock priced at $4.03, up 14.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.78 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. UIHC’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $4.23 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -7.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -709.30%. With a float of $19.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 269 employees.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 55.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 755. In this transaction Director of this company bought 944 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 568,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 26 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21. This insider now owns 284,644 shares in total.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -103.17 while generating a return on equity of -720.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -709.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 9.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.91

Technical Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

Looking closely at United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 372.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 233.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.36. However, in the short run, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.01. Second resistance stands at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.37.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 170.16 million, the company has a total of 43,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 455,420 K while annual income is -469,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,480 K while its latest quarter income was -296,770 K.