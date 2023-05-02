89bio Inc. (ETNB) 20 Days SMA touches 7.09%: The odds favor the bear

On May 01, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) opened at $16.03, higher 4.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.65 and dropped to $16.03 before settling in for the closing price of $15.98. Price fluctuations for ETNB have ranged from $2.00 to $18.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.60% at the time writing. With a float of $43.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 130,379. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,721 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 53,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director bought 61,538 for $16.15, making the entire transaction worth $993,839. This insider now owns 61,538 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.69) by $0.21. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.91 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 87.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.84 in the near term. At $17.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.60.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are currently 67,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -102,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -24,602 K.