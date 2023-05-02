A look at DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 01, 2023, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) trading session started at the price of $9.52, that was 0.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.555 and dropped to $9.38 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. A 52-week range for DHT has been $4.98 – $12.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 647.70%. With a float of $134.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1252 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.06, operating margin of +11.31, and the pretax margin is +13.60.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DHT Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 647.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 47.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Looking closely at DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.08. However, in the short run, DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.58. Second resistance stands at $9.65. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.23.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

There are 162,987K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.56 billion. As of now, sales total 454,150 K while income totals 61,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 167,900 K while its last quarter net income were 62,020 K.